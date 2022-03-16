The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This Year

The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This YearBy Meg Dowell
Mar. 16 2022, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Nearly a million books are published in the United States each year, and the percentage of titles written by women continues to increase. From intense thrillers to LGBTQ masterpieces to heart-stopping romance and more, women are telling a lot of great stories – almost too many to count. Almost.
These are just a few of the highly-anticipated and widely praised women-authored books on the publishing schedule this year.
'All My Rage' by Sabaa Tahir
Salahudin and Noor are like family, but hardship is about to stretch their bond past its limits. While Sal scrambles to keep his family’s business running without his parents, Noor puts herself in danger in the hope that she can escape her uncle and the small town he has her trapped in.
The lengths these two friends will go to protect each other – and themselves – could cost them more than they’re prepared to lose.
All My Rage debuted on March 1, 2022.
'Notes on an Execution' by Danya Kukafka
All serial killers have a story, but only those who knew them know the truth. In the hours leading up to a murderer’s execution, women involved in his case – and his personal life – tell the story of what really happened to Ansel Packer.
In her compelling work of fiction, Danya Kukafka turns the typical crime novel around and gives the innocent women in a monster’s life the space to speak up.
Notes on an Execution was published on January 25, 2022.
‘Things We Do in the Dark’ by Jennifer Hillier
Paris Peralta isn’t who everyone thinks she is. And now that she’s about to be charged with her famous husband’s murder, it might finally be time to reveal the haunting secrets she’s been trying to escape after all this time.
She should have known her past would eventually catch up to her.
Things We Do in the Dark releases on July 19, 2022.
'The Wild One' by Colleen McKeegan
What really happened that summer at Camp Catalpa? Only Amanda, Meg, and Catherine know the truth about the dead man in the woods. And that secret might have died with all of them … if Amanda had kept her mouth shut.
Now the three women are reuniting again — and they may not be able to keep the secret that binds them together anymore.
The Wild One publishes on June 14, 2022.
‘The Diamond Eye’ by Kate Quinn
Mila Pavlichenko is a student, librarian, and mother. But as World War II intensifies, she is forced to take on a completely new identity: Lady Death. Becoming a sniper on the battlefield wasn’t part of the plan. Neither was befriending Eleanor Roosevelt, or reuniting with a dangerous enemy in America.
Will Mila finally discover what it truly means to be a hero?
The Diamond Eye goes on sale March 29, 2922.