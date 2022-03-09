If You Like ‘Pieces of Her,’ You’ll Love These Thrilling Books

Last week, Pieces of Her debuted all of its first season on Netflx. The series follows a woman making dark discoveries about her mother after a violent crime in their small town. Filled with suspense, mystery, and overturned family secrets, it has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows currently streaming.

The new Netflix series is based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter. If you’re diving into that book after you finish streaming the show, or you’re hoping to read some similar stories next, here are a few thrilling books you might enjoy.