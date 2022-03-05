Netflix's 'Pieces of Her' Has All the Ingredients of a Juicy Thriller Novel — Is It Based on One?

We all think we know our mothers. Heck, in most cases, we spent nine months living inside their wombs. Though they make us want to rip our hair out of our own scalps at times, we wouldn't trade them for anyone else.

But what if our mothers weren't who we thought they were? What if the women who raised us were... strangers? In the new Netflix limited thriller series Pieces of Her, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote) thinks she knows her mother, Laura Oliver (Oscar nominee Toni Collette) — that is, until a violent local shooting changes everything.