'Pieces of Her' Netflix Review: A Dozen Storylines and Still Unoriginal

Based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the Netflix thriller Pieces of Her offers up a typical high-stakes narrative: A young woman must piece together her mother’s dark past following an attack on her small town. As secrets surface, the threat becomes more tangible, leaving multiple lives in the balance.

Though it boasts an intriguing premise, the series relies entirely on the unknown to maintain a viewer's interest. Two narratives unfold concurrently — the past and the present — but the present storyline manifests as a mere distraction from the far more interesting, shrouded-in-secrecy history.