'Worst Roommate Ever' Turns Our Nightmares Into a Reality

The four criminal roommates the series is covering are Jamison Bachman (across two episodes), Dorothea Puente, Youssef Khater, and K.C. Joy. Because it’s a docuseries, all four stories are completely true and based on real life. So, if you’re ready to start questioning your roommates' every move, buckle up and tune into Worst Roommate Ever.

Worst Roommate Ever premieres on Netflix on March 1.