Are More Episodes of Netflix's 'Pieces of Her' on the Way? What We Know

Based on the 2018 book by Karin Slaughter, the series follows Laura and Andy Oliver, a mother-daughter duo who find themselves in a world of danger after a heroic moment goes viral.

Since its release, the eight-part thriller — which left viewers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end — has had massive success. But is Pieces of Her a limited series, or will the show return for Season 2? Here’s what we know.