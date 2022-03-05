Netflix's New Thriller 'Pieces of Her' Centers Around a Mother with a Murderous Past

In a recent interview with TVLine, Toni and Bella discussed the new Netflix show. “My character spends her entire life trying to protect Andy from all kinds of truths, and that doesn’t work for anybody. You can’t do that in life! Andy suffers from that. We go to this diner, and I’m trying to draw her out and let her know that I’m there for her, and she’s just so dismissive. Then something much bigger and heavier happens, and we’re forced into something else "says Toni.