The Inspiration Behind 'Brazen' Is More Surprising Than the Movie Itself

We’re in the golden age of adapting books to film, and Netflix is cashing in on it. After the success of the romance series Virgin River, it’s only sensible that they’d take on another novel. And the way that Brazen plays out, it feels like it’s right off the pages of a classic suspense meets romance novel.

While we may be able to predict who the murderer is, it’s still fun to watch Alyssa Milano’s Grace get to the heart of it.