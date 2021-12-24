50 Christmas Instagram Captions and Quotes to Get You in the Festive Spirit!

1. "Freshly cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin — inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night." — John J. Geddes

2. "Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you've got a Christmas tree in the living room." — Nora Roberts

3. "Santa Claus is anyone who loves another and seeks to make them happy; who gives himself by thought or word or deed in every gift that he bestows." — Edwin Osgood Grover