'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Found Solace in the Centennial State

Though the story takes place in Chicago, Ill., less than half of the movie was filmed in the Windy City. Chicago was used primarily for establishing shots.

Per the official Christmas Vacation IMDb page, the flick filmed partly at the Marshall Field & Co. Department Store located on 111 N. State Street in Downtown Chicago. Also, the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Avenue, was used for Clark's boss Frank Shirley's office.