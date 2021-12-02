Consider AMC's 'Best Christmas Ever' 2021 Lineup for Your Holiday Movie Marathon

Consider AMC's 'Best Christmas Ever' 2021 Lineup for Your Holiday Movie MarathonBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 2 2021, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Now that the holiday season is upon us, AMC Networks is returning with Best Christmas Ever, an annual seasonal block of screen-time consisting of over 50 Christmas-themed television specials and feature films.
The month-long Christmas marathon begins on Nov. 29 and concludes on Dec. 25 on AMC and AMC Plus. The yearly schedule includes fan-favorites such as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, and Scrooged.
If you're struggling to find a festive movie or television special this year, consider tuning into AMC's Best Christmas Ever program! We even have the complete 2021 schedule below. Check it out!
Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
- 1:30 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 3:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. — The Polar Express
Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
- 12:15 a.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 1:30 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 2:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 3:00 a.m. — Little Drummer Boy: Book II
- 3:30 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
- 9:00 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 10:00 a.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- 8:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
- 3:17 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
- 5:16 a.m. — The Christmas Shoes
- 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 11:30 p.m. — Four Christmases
Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
- 1:30 a.m. — A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 3:30 a.m. — A Christmas Story
- 10:39 a.m. — Fred Claus
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
- 6:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 10:00 pm — Fred Claus
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
- 12:30 a.m. — Scrooged
- 2:30 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
- 9:00 a.m. — The Legend of Frosty the Snowmen
- 10:30 a.m. — All I Want for Christmas
- 3:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
- 4:00 a.m. — A Holiday to Remember
- 2:00 p.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
- 4:00 p.m. — Snow Day
- 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
- 2:45 a.m. — Christmas in Connecticut
- 9:00 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
- 1:00 p.m. — Snow Day
- 3:00 p.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
- 4:00 p.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 5:00 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
- 7:30 p.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
- 2:30 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
- 5:00 a.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
- 9:00 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
- 11:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 1:00 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
- 6:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 10:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021
- 3:45 a.m. — White Christmas
- 6:30 a.m. — Pinocchio's Christmas
- 7:45 a.m. — The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
- 8:15 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 9:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 10:00 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
- 8:00 p.m. — Scrooged
Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021
- 3:00 a.m. — Scrooged
- 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 6:15 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
- 9:00 a.m. — A Different Kind of Christmas
- 11:15 a.m. — A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 1:15 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 3:45 p.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
- 4:15 p.m. — Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas in July
- 6:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 10:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
- 12:15 a.m. — Snow Day
- 2:15 a.m. — Fred Claus
- 4:45 a.m. — The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
- 11:15 a.m. — Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 11:45 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
- 12:15 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
- 2:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:00 p.m. — Snow Day
- 6:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. — Scrooged
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
- 2:15 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
- 4:15 a.m. — Buster and Chauncey's Silent Night
- 5:30 a.m. — Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 9:00 a.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
- 10:00 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
- 12:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 10:00 p.m. — Fred Claus
Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
- 2:30 a.m. — The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
- 6:00 a.m. — Annie
- 8:45 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
- 10:00 a.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 3:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 5:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 7:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 9:30 p.m. — Caddyshack
- 11:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
- 6:00 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 8:30 a.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
- 11:00 a.m. — Caddyshack
- 1:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- 3:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 5:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 7:00 p.m. — Snow Day
- 9:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 11:00 p.m. — Grease
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021
- 1:30 a.m. — Wish for Christmas
- 3:30 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
- 5:30 a.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- 7:30 a.m. — Snow Day
- 9:30 a.m. — Gremlins
- 12:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 2:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 4:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 6:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 8:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 11:00 p.m. — Gremlins
Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
- 1:30 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
- 3:30 a.m. — The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
- 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 7:30 a.m. — The Family Man
- 10:30 a.m. — Scrooged
- 12:30 pm — National Lampoon's Vacation
- 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 7:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 9:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Vacation
- 11:00 p.m. — The Family Man
Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
- 8:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 10:00 p.m. — Fred Claus
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
- 3:15 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
- 5:45 p.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 6:15 p.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
- 6:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 10:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
- 4:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
- 5:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 10:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
Friday, Dec. 24, 2021
AMC's Best Christmas Marathon – All Day:
- 11:15 a.m. — White Christmas
- 2:00 p.m. — Scrooged
- 4:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021
AMC's Best Christmas Marathon All Day (Continued):
- 12:30 a.m. — The Polar Express
- 2:30 a.m. — Fred Claus
- 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 6:15 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
- 6:45 a.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 8:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
- 10:30 a.m. — Scrooged
- 12:30 p.m. — The Polar Express
- 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
- 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
- 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 11:30 p.m. — Four Christmases