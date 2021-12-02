Logo
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)
Source: Warner Bros.

Consider AMC's 'Best Christmas Ever' 2021 Lineup for Your Holiday Movie Marathon

By

Dec. 2 2021, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Now that the holiday season is upon us, AMC Networks is returning with Best Christmas Ever, an annual seasonal block of screen-time consisting of over 50 Christmas-themed television specials and feature films.

The month-long Christmas marathon begins on Nov. 29 and concludes on Dec. 25 on AMC and AMC Plus. The yearly schedule includes fan-favorites such as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, and Scrooged.

If you're struggling to find a festive movie or television special this year, consider tuning into AMC's Best Christmas Ever program! We even have the complete 2021 schedule below. Check it out!

'The Polar Express' (2004)
Source: Warner Bros.
Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

  • 1:30 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 3:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. — The Polar Express

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

  • 12:15 a.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 1:30 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
  • 2:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • 3:00 a.m. — Little Drummer Boy: Book II
  • 3:30 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
  • 9:00 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
  • 10:00 a.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
  • 8:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' (1987)
Source: Paramount Pictures

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

  • 3:17 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
  • 5:16 a.m. — The Christmas Shoes
  • 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 11:30 p.m. — Four Christmases

Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

  • 1:30 a.m. — A Dennis the Menace Christmas
  • 3:30 a.m. — A Christmas Story
  • 10:39 a.m. — Fred Claus

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

  • 6:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 10:00 pm — Fred Claus
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

  • 12:30 a.m. — Scrooged
  • 2:30 a.m. — Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
  • 9:00 a.m. — The Legend of Frosty the Snowmen
  • 10:30 a.m. — All I Want for Christmas
  • 3:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

  • 4:00 a.m. — A Holiday to Remember
  • 2:00 p.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
  • 4:00 p.m. — Snow Day
  • 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
'Fred Claus' (2007)
Source: Warner Bros.
Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

  • 2:45 a.m. — Christmas in Connecticut
  • 9:00 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
  • 1:00 p.m. — Snow Day
  • 3:00 p.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
  • 4:00 p.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
  • 5:00 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
  • 7:30 p.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

  • 2:30 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
  • 5:00 a.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
  • 9:00 a.m. — Santa Claus: The Movie
  • 11:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • 12:00 p.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
  • 1:00 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
  • 6:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 10:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
'Four Christmases' (2008)
Source: Warner Bros.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

  • 3:45 a.m. — White Christmas
  • 6:30 a.m. — Pinocchio's Christmas
  • 7:45 a.m. — The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow
  • 8:15 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 9:30 a.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • 10:00 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
  • 8:00 p.m. — Scrooged

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

  • 3:00 a.m. — Scrooged
  • 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 6:15 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

  • 9:00 a.m. — A Different Kind of Christmas
  • 11:15 a.m. — A Dennis the Menace Christmas
  • 1:15 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 3:45 p.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
  • 4:15 p.m. — Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas in July
  • 6:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 10:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
'Frosty's Winter Wonderland' (1976)
Source: Rankin / Bass Productions Topcraft
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

  • 12:15 a.m. — Snow Day
  • 2:15 a.m. — Fred Claus
  • 4:45 a.m. — The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
  • 11:15 a.m. — Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
  • 11:45 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
  • 12:15 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
  • 2:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 4:00 p.m. — Snow Day
  • 6:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. — Scrooged

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

  • 2:15 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
  • 4:15 a.m. — Buster and Chauncey's Silent Night
  • 5:30 a.m. — Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
  • 9:00 a.m. — Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
  • 10:00 a.m. — Surviving Christmas
  • 12:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 10:00 p.m. — Fred Claus
'Surviving Christmas' (2004)
Source: DreamWorks Pictures

Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

  • 2:30 a.m. — The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold
  • 6:00 a.m. — Annie
  • 8:45 a.m. — Rudolph's Shiny New Year
  • 10:00 a.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
  • 12:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 3:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 5:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 7:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 9:30 p.m. — Caddyshack
  • 11:30 p.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

  • 6:00 a.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 8:30 a.m. — Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
  • 11:00 a.m. — Caddyshack
  • 1:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
  • 3:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 5:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 7:00 p.m. — Snow Day
  • 9:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • ﻿11:00 p.m. — Grease
'Scrooged' (1988)
Source: Paramount Pictures
Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

  • 1:30 a.m. — Wish for Christmas
  • 3:30 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
  • 5:30 a.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
  • 7:30 a.m. — Snow Day
  • 9:30 a.m. — Gremlins
  • 12:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 2:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 4:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 6:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 8:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 11:00 p.m. — Gremlins

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

  • 1:30 a.m. — To Grandmother's House We Go
  • 3:30 a.m. — The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 7:30 a.m. — The Family Man
  • 10:30 a.m. — Scrooged
  • 12:30 pm — National Lampoon's Vacation
  • 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 7:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 9:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Vacation
  • 11:00 p.m. — The Family Man
'Jack Frost' (1998)
Source: Warner Bros.

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

  • 8:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 10:00 p.m. — Fred Claus

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

  • 3:15 p.m. — Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
  • 5:45 p.m. — 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
  • 6:15 p.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
  • 6:45 p.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 8:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 10:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

  • 4:00 p.m. — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
  • 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

  • 5:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 8:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 10:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
Chevy Chase in 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)
Source: Warner Bros.
Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

AMC's Best Christmas Marathon – All Day:

  • 11:15 a.m. — White Christmas
  • 2:00 p.m. — Scrooged
  • 4:00 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 6:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 8:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 10:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021

AMC's Best Christmas Marathon All Day (Continued):

  • 12:30 a.m. — The Polar Express
  • 2:30 a.m. — Fred Claus
  • 5:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 6:15 a.m. — Frosty's Winter Wonderland
  • 6:45 a.m. — The Year Without a Santa Claus
  • 8:00 a.m. — Jack Frost
  • 10:30 a.m. — Scrooged
  • 12:30 p.m. — The Polar Express
  • 2:30 p.m. — Fred Claus
  • 5:00 p.m. — Four Christmases
  • 7:00 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 9:15 p.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 11:30 p.m. — Four Christmases
