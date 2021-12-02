Consider AMC's 'Best Christmas Ever' 2021 Lineup for Your Holiday Movie Marathon

Now that the holiday season is upon us, AMC Networks is returning with Best Christmas Ever, an annual seasonal block of screen-time consisting of over 50 Christmas-themed television specials and feature films.

The month-long Christmas marathon begins on Nov. 29 and concludes on Dec. 25 on AMC and AMC Plus. The yearly schedule includes fan-favorites such as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Fred Claus, and Scrooged.