Logo
Home > Entertainment > Thanksgiving
Neal and Del in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures

See the Cast of the Thankgiving Classic 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Now

By

Nov. 24 2021, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Every year, millions of Americans travel across the country to reunite with their loved ones for Thanksgiving. And the chaos of the holiday season makes for a rather dreadful traveling schedule, as proven by the 1987 John Hughes comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

Article continues below advertisement

The film follows Neal Page, a man trying to make it back to Chicago to be with his family for the holiday feast. Along the way, he meets an annoying shower ring salesman — Del Griffith — and the two become travel companions.

The duo spend three days together and continuously face the obstacles of the holiday travel season. 34 years later, and we still come back to this comedic masterpiece every Thanksgiving.

Let's see what the cast has been up to since the movie first came out!

Steve Martin as Neal Page

Steve Martin potrays Neal Page in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

The universally loved comedian Steve Martin gave it his all to portray the high-strung advertising executive Neal Page in Planes, Trains, & Automobiles. All Neal wants to do is make it home in time to be with his family on Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Steve Martin has appeared in over 60 projects, the most recent being the critically acclaimed Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Steve stars in the show alongside his close friend and frequent collaborator, Martin Short, in addition to the woman who can do it all, Selena Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement

John Candy as Del Griffith

John Candy as Del Griffith in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

The late actor perfectly encapsulates his character, Del Griffith. The good-hearted yet annoying shower curtain ring salesman does everything he can to help Neal get home for the holidays. Despite his optimism and positive attitude on life, he later reveals the heartbreaking secret of his wife’s passing and admits he has nowhere to go for Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, John Candy passed away seven years after the film’s release on March 4, 1994. At the age of 43, he had a heart attack in his sleep. Before his death, he starred in productions like Uncle Buck, Home Alone, Wagons East, and Canadian Bacon.

Article continues below advertisement

Laila Robins as Susan Page

Laila Robins made her film debut as Susan Page in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

The actress made her feature film debut as Susan Page, Neal’s wife, in Planes, Trains, & Automobiles. Since then, Laila has landed many roles on the small screen, as well as in the 2015 British thriller film Eye in the Sky. Since 2019, she has starred in The Boys, The Equalizer, Dr. Death, and The Walking Dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael McKean as State Trooper

Michael McKean in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' and now.
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Michael McKean portrays the State Trooper who halts Neal and Del’s journey to Chicago. He pulls the pair over for driving on the highway in an unsafe vehicle with no roof, no outside mirror, no functioning gauges, and a melted speedometer. Since Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, the Saturday Night Live alum has appeared in numerous projects. His most recent include Better Call Saul, Good Omens, and the Rugrats reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Bacon as Taxi Racer

Kevin Bacon was briefly in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

A young Kevin Bacon makes a brief cameo as a man who races Neal for a taxi in New York City. Spoiler alert, he wins.

Prior to this project, Kevin had landed the role of Chicago teenager Ren McCormack in Footloose. As of recently, he stars in the Showtime series City on a Hill; his upcoming films include The Toxic Avenger and an untitled John Logan film, which he’s currently filming in Georgia.

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Baker as Owen

Dylan Baker as Owen in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Like Laila Robins, Dylan Baker also made his feature film debut in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. He portrays Owen, a character the central pair meet en route to Chicago. Since the film, Dylan has managed to continue a pretty successful career. His latest projects include the Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, as well as television shows like Hunters, Evil, and The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

Article continues below advertisement

Edie McClurg as Car Rental Agent

Edie McClurg has one of the best parts in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Edie McClurg appears in one of the best scenes in the entire movie. She plays a St. Louis car rental agent who claps back at Neal after he disrespects her in front of the other customers. Recently, Edie transitioned into voice acting with roles in Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, and Zootopia. She also has an upcoming project titled Eyes Upon Waking.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Burnette as Marti Page

Olivia Burnette as Marti Page in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / IMDb

Olivia Burnette was just 6 years old when she began acting, and her first job happened to be Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. In the flick, Olivia portrays Neal's daughter, Marti, who desperately misses her father and hopes he makes it home in time for the holiday. Per her IMDb page, Olivia has 42 credits to her name, the most recent being the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Lawrence as Neal Page Jr

Matthew Lawrence as Neal Page Jr in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'
Source: Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Matthew Lawrence also made his feature film debut in the John Hughes holiday movie. Matthew plays Neal Page Jr., the son of our main protagonist. Like his sister, Neal Jr. hopes his dad will make it home for Thanksgiving. Though he's known for his roles in Mrs. Doubtfire, Boys Meets World, and Melissa & Joey, Matthew's latest projects include Hawaii Five-0 and the action film Money Plane.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

9 of the Best Thanksgiving-Themed TV Episodes You Can Stream Right Now

These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Thanksgiving Sketches of All Time

The Best 'Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked From Worst to Best

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.