People Are Pissed That Kimi Is Probably Not in the 'Rugrats' Reboot

ViacomCBS really delivered today on the nostalgia front. Their new streaming service (which will be replacing CBS All Access) Paramount+ plans to launch a myriad of titles that'll be exclusive to the platform — and this includes a reboot of the wildly beloved '90s cartoon, Rugrats . Paramount+ dropped a teaser trailer for the revival series, and it re-introduces us to all our favorite trouble-making babies...except for two. Kimi Finster and Dil Pickles.

Is Kimi in the 'Rugrats' reboot?

According to early reports, the voice actor who portrayed Kimi, Chuckie's stepsister, Dionne Quan, is not set to return as the character. At least, not right away. The trailer doesn't show Kimi, but this doesn't necessarily mean she'll never come back. After all, Kimi was introduced to the series in 2000 when she first appeared in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie. Kimi and her mom Kira (played by Julia Kato) meet the posse in Paris, and Kira and Chuckie's dad Chas get married.

People aren't happy about Kimi not being included right away, though — especially since Kimi was the show's first Asian character during a time when there was a huge lack of diversity (TBH, we can still do a lot better).

"Yeah, fact Kimi and Kira look like they're not a part of this Rugrats reboot is really rubbing me the wrong way. Say what you will about series post-"Movie", but the development w/the Finsters was BRILLIANT. Plus, Kimi and Kira were a breakthrough in Asian representation," one person tweeted.

Someone else wrote, "Yeah, the Rugrats reboot not having Dil and Kimi is ridiculously concerning. I mean, it's not like they were first introduced in the first two notably successful Rugrats movies that fans still like. ...They're only gonna reboot the first 7 years of the show, aren't they?"

Hopefully we get some explanations — it's still early on in the game, after all.