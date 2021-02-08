These Are Just Some of the Titles Coming to Paramount Plus

ViacomCBS unveiled its new streaming service, Paramount Plus, in a commercial during the 55th annual Super Bowl, teasing the return of some big titles as well as some new, never-before-seen content.

Of course, this is just another of the many streaming services currently on the market right now, but Paramount Plus is claiming to bring back some of your favorite titles, and the brief teaser list of shows and movies gives us a taste of what's to come.