Discovery Plus Is Set to Launch Soon, But What Shows Will It Have?By Joseph Allen
Updated
The streaming wars just keep getting more crowded. Discovery Plus is the latest new service set to launch on Jan. 4, and some are wondering whether the streaming service will be worth it. As is typically the case with a new service, the answer ultimately depends on what kind of things you're hoping to watch and how much you're willing to spend to get access to that content.
Discovery Plus is launching with plenty of familiar titles.
Discovery Plus is prepared to launch with a slew of reality TV shows that many cable subscribers are already familiar with. There will be more than 55,000 episodes of content, and those episodes will be from HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, and ID programs, as well as shows from the Discovery Channel. The service is designed to be a hotspot for cord-cutters who still need a fix of comfort, reality-based TV.
Although Discovery Plus will have plenty of titles that are familiar to fans of channels like HGTV, the streaming service isn't likely to serve as a total substitute for cable, at least right now. "The company still gets a ton of money from cable operators, so it’s going to have to ensure that some of its biggest hits continue to have an exclusive cable window," Vulture's Joe Adalian explained.
Discovery Plus is also launching with exclusive streaming titles.
In addition to the wave of familiar content that new Discovery Plus users will have access to, they'll also have access to titles that aren't available with a cable subscription. The shows will include the return of Monster Garage, Joe Kenda's new show American Detective with Joe Kenda, and several titles that have been repackaged from their cable form, including Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored.
How much does Discovery Plus cost?
When it launches, Discovery Plus will have two pricing tiers. It will cost $5 a month with ads, or $7 a month without them. Some Verizon customers may also be eligible for some free months of Discovery Plus, depending on their plan.
Below is a full list of original titles that will be available on Discovery Plus when it launches. Descriptions for each of these titles are available here.
The full list of Discovery Plus original titles:
Love and Relationships
- 90 Day Bares All
- 90 Day Diaries
- 90 Day Journey
- The Other Way Strikes Back
Food
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored
- Bobby and Giada in Italy
- Cakealikes
- Chopped Challenge
- Lovely Bites With Chef Lovely
- Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen
True Crime
- American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda
- Onision: In Real Life
Home
- Frozen in Time
- House Hunters
- Home Town
- HGTV’s House Party
- Tarek’s Flip Side
- Christina: Stronger by Design
Magnolia Network Preview
- Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
- Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead
- Road to Launch
- The Courage to Run With Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald
- The Lost Kitchen
- Family Dinner
- The Fieldhouse
- First Time Fixer
- Home on the Road With Johnnyswim
- Restoration Road With Clint Harp
- Super Dad
- Point of View
- Self Employed
- Growing Floret
Lifestyle
- Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and in Health
- Pimple Popper: This Is Zit
Adventure
- Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue
- Race Across the World
- Nature, Science & Animals
- Mysterious Planet
- Six Degrees With Mike Rowe
- BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters
- Elephant Hospital
Documentaries
- S., Burn This Letter Please
- Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line – Director’s Cut
- The Impossible Row
- Beyond Borders
- Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure
- JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?
- Extreme Everest
Automotive
- Monster Garage
- Auto Biography
- Amityville Horror House
- Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel
- Ghost Adventures
Paranormal & The Unexplained (Launching Jan. 14)
- UFO Witness
Fascinating Families & Extraordinary Lifestyles (Launching Jan. 21)
- Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?