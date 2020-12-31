‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings Issues Apology for "Insensitive" Post About Wheelchair Users

Some of Ken Jennings ’ past tweets are coming back to haunt him now that he’s been named the interim host of Jeopardy! . Many Twitter users, including Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, are offended by what Ken tweeted about wheelchair users in 2014.

On Twitter, Yvette criticized the news of Ken’s interim hosting gig, and when another user asked why, she wrote , “Peep his old tweets and get back to me.”