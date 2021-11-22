These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Thanksgiving Sketches of All Time

"Hey, do you think the Pilgrims brought a bottle of Pinot Grigio to the first Thanksgiving?"

"I’ll tell you what the Pilgrims did bring: smallpox. It killed scores of Native Americans, ravaging their population. And that was before we got around to shattering their spirit." BRUTAL.

We don't know if we would survive Thanksgiving with a family member or friend like this, but honestly, we'd deal with it if it meant politics would be left out of discussions for the night.