Adele Delivers One of the This Year's Best Diss Tracks With "Woman Like Me"

The queen of popular music is back! Adele's highly-anticipated, long-awaited fourth studio album, "30," is finally here, and she isn't holding back any of her emotions.

Adele produced her best LP yet, with several certified bops and heartbreaking songs. (Yes, we're talking about "My Little Love.") So, go ahead and dance and bask in female empowerment because before you know it, the album takes a complete 180, and you're suddenly falling to the floor in a puddle of tears.