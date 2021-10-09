Who Are Adele's Children? The Soulful "Hello" Singer Dedicates Her New Album to Her Son

You know how it goes — when soulful pop singer Adele is going through a rough time, we'll eventually hear about it via a multi-Grammy-winning album. Well, glowing Instagram photos of the "Rolling in the Deep" singer imply that she's doing more than just OK these days. However, aside from the raw emotion and often pain she exudes in her music, the 15-time Grammy winner is actually quite private.

So while we haven't heard much about Adele's 2019 divorce filing that uprooted her life, she's finally opening up about it, both via interviews and songs. Her upcoming single, "Easy on Me," will release on Oct. 15, 2021, while her full album, "30," which sticks to her numerical theme, is rumored to drop in November. In regards to children , Adele has dedicated the sentimental divorce-focused album to her 9-year-old son. She has a lot to explain to the little guy.

Adele officially filed for divorce in September 2019.

Adele married her longtime boyfriend, Drop4Drop charity CEO Simon Konecki in 2016, first going public as a couple in January 2012. When it came to having a child, the couple didn't hesitate, as Adele announced that she was pregnant in June 2012. “I’m delighted to announce that Simon and I are expecting our first child together,” she wrote on her website.

“I wanted you to hear the news direct from me, obviously we’re over the moon and very excited but please respect our privacy at this precious time. Yours always, Adele xx.” She gave birth to a boy, Angelo Adkins, in October 2012. Still, she rarely spoke directly about the ins and outs of her relationship with Simon. But in a 2016 interview with Variety, she invited the world in just a little.

“It’s the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in; we’ve got a child together and we live together,” she relayed. She went on to say that her hubby was “confident” and “perfect” in her eyes. Well, after just two years of marriage, Adele and Simon separated in April 2019.

The secretive superstar has been awfully quiet about her divorce from her now-ex-husband, which was finalized two years later in March 2021. Understandably, she likely needed time to heal. But in the fall of 2021, Adele has seemingly gone through a transformation, a metamorphosis if you will (and no, we're not talking about her highly publicized physical transformation). The "Hello" singer's face recently graced both the covers of U.S. and U.K. Vogue, and she even gave both editions juicy exclusive interviews.

“I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first," she told British Vogue. And as the toxic relationship went on, Adele pondered over how it would affect her sweet son. "I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me," she told American Vogue.

"He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer because I don’t know the answer," she relayed to American Vogue. "Like, ‘Why can’t we still live together?’ That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. ‘But why not?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t f--king know. That’s not what society does.’ And: ‘Why don’t you love my dad anymore?’ And I’d be like, ‘I do love your dad. I’m just not in love.’ I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old."

