She Always Sings About the Hollywood Hills, but Is That Where Lana Del Rey Really Lives?

The fourth single from Lana Del Rey's upcoming album "Blue Banisters" is called "Arcadia," and it’s all about her divine connection to the city of Los Angeles. In the lyrics of the song, Lana compares LA to different parts of her body, from her chest to her hips to her fingertips. Although she was born in New York City, her life in Southern California is more of what her fans recognize. Here are the details about where Lana Del Rey is currently living.