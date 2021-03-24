Why Is Lana Del Rey Canceled? Let Us Count the Ways She's Sparked Controversy

You know you've "made it big" when you get canceled — just ask Jeffree Star, David Dobrik , Taylor Swift , Lizzo, and countless other high-profile celebrities who have dealt with online backlash in recent years. Sometimes, cancelations are warranted because they're in response to racist, transphobic, or otherwise hateful/unacceptable behavior. Other times, however, people are left scratching their heads in confustion.

It all started after Lana's album "Norman F---ing Rockwell!" was released in August 2019, and she faced backlash for "glamorizing abuse" and being "anti-feminist." She later fielded accusations of racism and behaving irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other social/political points of contention.

Lana Del Rey has been criticized for being anti-feminist and for glamorizing abuse.

Lana took to social media in May 2020 to respond to criticisms about her music — but unfortunately, she didn't go about it in the best way. The way she began her Instagram post is specifically what angered a ton of people.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f---ing, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money- or whatever I want- without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse??????” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Lana added, "I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive all over the world."

Article continues below advertisement

The message continued on for a bit after that, of course, but folks on social media really honed in on the fact that Lana seemingly threw fellow female pop stars under the bus — who were also mostly women of color. One Twitter user responded with, “I’m all for different styles of music being interpreted individually by the public but just because you’re getting negative feedback doesn’t give you the right to hate on other artists (also don’t minimalise artists career to be about the same thing)”

I'm all for different styles of music being interpreted individually by the public but just because you're getting negative feedback doesn't give you the right to hate on other artists ( also don't minimalise artists career to be about the same thing)#LanaDelRey — Cheree (@Cheree56739339) May 22, 2020 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

In a comment that has since been deleted, Lana returned to Instagram to clarify her statement: “To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things. I f---ing love these singers and I know them that’s why I mentioned them. I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgement of hysteria. There you go.”

Source: Instagram