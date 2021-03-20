Why Is the Internet Turning Against YouTuber David Dobrik?

YouTube star David Dobrik , famous for his prank videos and for being a part of the Vlog Squad, has come under fire after an Insider investigation revealed a history of sexual assault allegations and a pattern of problematic behavior. Ever since the story broke, the YouTuber has been losing subscribers and sponsorships, and the consequences prompted him to put out an apology video.

But despite David attempting to address the controversy, people aren’t convinced of his sincerity and are still calling for the YouTuber to be officially “canceled.” So, what exactly is the story that has everyone turning against David?

Why is David Dobrik getting canceled?

David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad are under intense scrutiny after an Insider article published an account of rape against squad member Durte Dom. The woman from the Insider story, Hannah, said that she was a sophomore at college when Durte Dom raped her while she was incapacitated by alcohol. The video was apparently for a "threesome bit" that David was involved in along with Dom and other Vlog members.

Following the revelation, former squad member Trisha Paytas revealed that she was there on the night that the alleged rape happened. She said on Twitter that Vlog Squad members Jeff Wittek and Toddy Smith bought the alcohol for the party, a claim that Jeff has previously denied.

Trisha also told The H3 Podcast that since leaving the Vlog Squad, she has had several fans come up to her and tell her about being forced into sexual situations without consent by David, Jason, and Dom. Some of the girls also said they were underage at the time of the incidents.

This. I told Jason it was wrong and we left. There was no way I could convince the girls to leave too. They were fans of David. We left after Todd and Jeff went to get the alcohol. They came back for the sex as evidence in the vlog https://t.co/CvrjaNGWKB — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 17, 2021

Other former employees and members of the Vlog Squad also claim that David was a bully who often pressured people to do things they did not want to do. Ex-squad member Seth Francois has detailed an incident surrounding a kissing prank he didn’t consent to.

Also on The H3 Podcast, Seth called out David and Jason Nash for tricking Seth into making out with Jason without his knowledge. “I was supposed to do a make-out scene with Corinna [Kopf] and he was gonna have her in an old man mask and then switched her out with Jason Nash,” Seth explained. “After Jason pulled off his mask, I realized that I was just touched by someone I did not consent to.”

Adding to the sexual assault allegations is also former squad member BigNik, who said that the group was toxic and that he was bullied by David. BigNik also told The H3 Podcast that after years of being the butt of the group’s jokes, he finally told David that he didn’t like being made fun of all the time. David’s response was to cut BigNik out from the squad’s subsequent videos.