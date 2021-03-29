Twitter Thinks Gabbie Hanna Is Pursuing Legal Action Against David Dobrik Following These Tweets

On March 23, David addressed his YouTube followers by releasing a second apology video. The content creator spoke about the sexual assault allegations that have been made against former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom.

Amid the ongoing allegations made against David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, Twitter is buzzing that former group member Gabbie Hanna could be the next person to speak out.

Following the release of the video, former Vlog Squad member Gabbie tweeted that she was "about to get into some legal trouble and [is] gonna f--kin like it." This prompted fans to wonder: Did Gabbie sue David? Keep reading to find out more.

Additionally, David apologized for not only being a bystander for his friend's bad behavior, but also for his previous controversial videos and actions.

While several former members of the Vlog Squad have spoken out against David, Gabbie previously told Entertainment Tonight that there was no beef between the two creators.

When someone asked if she was about to "break an NDA," Gabbie replied, "This b---h doesn’t sign NDAs [are you] kidding me.” On March 28, she tweeted, “Lawyers calling me on a Saturday, here we go lol.”

One fan wondered whether Gabbie received an apology from David. "I feel like the way he disrespected you was what opened the door to disrespecting all girls," they wrote.

"Gabbie Hanna is really suing David Dobrik over the fact that he picked on her, lmfao I am sick," one person tweeted. Another individual wrote, "@GabbieHanna we're waiting on your exposé David Dobrik video. Don’t let him silence you!"

Twitter has been buzzing after Gabbie tweeted that she was getting into "legal trouble."

Why did Gabbie Hanna leave David Dobrik's Vlog Squad?

If you're an OG fan of the Vlog Squad, you probably remember the team filming in small apartments, regular trips to Target, and David not giving away tons of free cars. At the time, much of the Vlog Squad (including David) were unknowns and had just began cultivating a social media following. Gabbie was a regular part of David's videos in 2017, but the pair stopped filming with one another later that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans questioned if the influencers had a falling-out, but Gabbie told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that they simply grew apart. “I think it’s important for everyone to understand that in life people just grow apart and that doesn’t mean that something awful is going on. It’s just like, I need to be focusing my energy in the studio on writing, working on my fitness, working on my mental health," she said.

"And it doesn’t leave a lot of time for ... like the antics and stuff," she added. "I’m also a very anxious person and I need a lot of alone time." Though Gabbie previously addressed why she stepped away from filming with the Vlog Squad, a video compilation of David talking about the influencer's appearance recently surfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Video of David Dobrik body shaming Gabbie Hanna and calling her ugly resurfaces. At one point, Liza asks David to stop. In another, David gives Gabbie diet pills. Zane Hijazi justified body shaming Gabbie by saying “I knew it would hurt you.” pic.twitter.com/svNeG7Zfnp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 27, 2021

Fans have spoken out against the Vlog Squad's treatment towards Gabbie. "Every time I see old clips of Gabbie with that group it makes me tear up. No one is perfect but NOBODY, NOT A SINGLE SOUL, deserves this type of treatment. The way they touch her body makes me sick to my stomach," one person tweeted.