Several Brands Drop David Dobrik Amid Vlog Squad Misconduct Allegations

Several Brands Drop David Dobrik Amid Vlog Squad Misconduct AllegationsBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Mar. 22 2021, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
On March 16, Insider released an interview with a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad in 2018.
The woman (using the pseudonym Hannah) is claiming that she was filmed by David going into a bedroom with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis (known as Durte Dom), and was involved in a threesome with the YouTuber. However, Hannah told Insider that she was too intoxicated to give proper consent and was raped by Zeglaitis.
Following the bombshell allegations, several brands that have partnered with David through the years have decided to cut ties with the famous YouTuber. Keep reading to find out more.
What brands dropped David Dobrik amid the misconduct allegations?
Following the backlash, David addressed his social media community in a YouTube video. “Consent is something that’s super, super important to me,” he said. “Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person.”
Additionally, the 24-year-old told his subscribers why he has distanced himself from some former members of the group. "With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore — like Dom and the other people I no longer film with — I chose to distance myself because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct,” he stated. “I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends ... and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them,” he added.
Though David addressed the allegations made against him and the Vlog Squad, several brands decided to part ways with the YouTube idol.
A spokesperson for DoorDash told E! News, "DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik's podcast Views. This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash's values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."
HelloFresh also confirmed to the outlet that the brand is also no longer working with David: "We can confirm that we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and do not have any plans to work with them again in the future."
Dollar Shave Club also ended their partnership with David, claiming to have canceled "all planned activity."
At this time, SeatGeek is also "reviewing" their partnership with the content creator.
David Dobrik steps down from the board of Dispo.
On March 21, David announced that he would be stepping down as a board member of the photo app he cofounded.
"David has chosen to step down from the board and leave the company to not distract from the company's growth," the statement read, according to The Information. "Dispo's team, product, and most importantly — our community — stand for building a diverse, inclusive, and empowering world."
Venture capital company, Spark Capital, who invested in the photo-sharing app, also decided to cut ties with the brand.
"In light of recent news about the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik, the cofounder of Dispo, we have made the decision to sever all ties with the company," Spark Capital tweeted. "We have stepped down from our position on the board and we are in the process of making arrangements to ensure we do not profit from our recent investment in Dispo."
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.