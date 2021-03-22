Several Brands Drop David Dobrik Amid Vlog Squad Misconduct Allegations

The woman (using the pseudonym Hannah) is claiming that she was filmed by David going into a bedroom with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis (known as Durte Dom), and was involved in a threesome with the YouTuber. However, Hannah told Insider that she was too intoxicated to give proper consent and was raped by Zeglaitis.

On March 16, Insider released an interview with a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a member of David Dobrik 's Vlog Squad in 2018.

Following the bombshell allegations, several brands that have partnered with David through the years have decided to cut ties with the famous YouTuber. Keep reading to find out more.

What brands dropped David Dobrik amid the misconduct allegations?

Following the backlash, David addressed his social media community in a YouTube video. “Consent is something that’s super, super important to me,” he said. “Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person.”

Additionally, the 24-year-old told his subscribers why he has distanced himself from some former members of the group. "With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore — like Dom and the other people I no longer film with — I chose to distance myself because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct,” he stated. “I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends ... and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them,” he added.

Source: YouTube

Though David addressed the allegations made against him and the Vlog Squad, several brands decided to part ways with the YouTube idol. A spokesperson for DoorDash told E! News, "DoorDash profoundly condemns the behavior of the Vlog Squad members, and we have terminated our sponsorship of David Dobrik's podcast Views. This horrific misconduct is incongruous with DoorDash's values and does not represent the communities we strive to create. Our thoughts are with all those impacted."

HelloFresh also confirmed to the outlet that the brand is also no longer working with David: "We can confirm that we are no longer working with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and do not have any plans to work with them again in the future." Dollar Shave Club also ended their partnership with David, claiming to have canceled "all planned activity." At this time, SeatGeek is also "reviewing" their partnership with the content creator.