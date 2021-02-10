Logo
David Dobrik
Source: Getty Images

David Dobrik's New Los Angeles Mansion Has Some of the Most Wild Features

Feb. 10 2021

Just when we thought David Dobrik's home couldn't get anymore lavish than it was, of course he had to prove us all wrong. After barely posting videos in the last year, the YouTuber dropped a major video this week where he revealed that he purchased and moved into a new home. We probably don't even have to tell you that it's incredibly luxurious and something straight out of your dreams for you to believe that it is. And knowing David, he's always going big and bold with everything in his life. 

His new digs are definitely a step up from his last Los Angeles mansion. That isn't to say that his previous pad wasn't already top-notch. But, David's latest spot does have an indoor water fountain, a basketball court, a podcast studio, and more ... which basically means there's no reason for him to really ever leave his home. Hello! You can't beat that!

david dobrik new house
Source: YouTube
David Dobrik's new house is out of this world.

After only posting two videos in about a year (as opposed to daily vlogging and posting three times a week), David released one that shared exciting news with his fans: He moved into a brand-new house. "House" honestly doesn't fully describe the property as it mostly resembles a castle in our humble opinion.

Obviously the whole home is just insane based on its size and location. He didn't say which part of LA he's in, but he does have a phenomenal view of the City of Angels and that already says a lot in itself. However, the amenities might be the best part of the whole thing.

In the video, David shows off that he now has a pool, a basketball court, a movie theatre room, and a wine cellar all under one roof. And he revealed that he included a studio for him and Jason Nash to record their podcast Views. While he was giving a tour of that space, he told fans that with that new area, he'll be able to post more content on YouTube since it is enclosed and controlled. 

He also unveiled some wonky features of his house that you've most likely have never seen in anybody else's home. For instance, he had a drinking fountain (yep, those ones you probably had in your middle school) installed by Unnecessary Inventions inside that doesn't provide water but Hawaiian Punch fruit punch. Yeah, we're freaking out too.

That's not all though, folks! Of course it wouldn't be. It's David Dobrik, King of YouTube, we're talking about here. We can't leave out the life-size Iron Man replica suit and the ginormous bed that's no doubt in David's bedroom. Looking for roommates, my friend? Because you can sign us up!

Natalie Mariduena will be living with him again.

David's main assistant, Natalie, confirmed in an Instagram Story that she moved in with the content creator. She took a selfie in the massive living room and said, "New home who dis ?!" Moving into David's new crib wasn't the only exciting thing that happened in her life recently! In his most recent video on his Views YouTube channel, he surprised Natalie with one of her favorite musicians of all time, Halsey. Her reaction was priceless. We all need a David in our life.

