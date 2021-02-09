David Dobrik's New Employee Ella Knows Him Through Casey Neistat

Not sure how many assistants the man needs, but if you're the king of YouTube, we're going to assume it takes a village to run an enterprise like Dobrik's. Ella's full name is actually Ella-Priya D'Souza and she hails from the UK.

She was born in London, raised in Rome, and moved to New York City for college. Fun fact: Ella is fluent in Italian! Her LinkedIn account says she went to Fordham University — where she got a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies — from 2013 to 2017.