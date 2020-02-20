We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
YouTuber David Dobrik Really Only Has One Ex-Girlfriend

Fans of YouTube star David Dobrik grow more and more convinced every day that the 23-year-old is hooking up with his assistant and longtime friend Natalie Mariduena. The pair lives together and frequently shares coupley photos on their social media pages — but apparently, it’s all an act.

In an August interview, David confirmed that he’s "super single" just months after announcing his divorce (more on that later). "I’m very, very far from being in a relationship again," he stated. So, what’s the deal with these ex-girlfriends who seem to have scared him away from dating? Here’s a quick breakdown.

Who are David Dobrik’s ex-girlfriends?

The only romantic relationship David has had was with fellow YouTuber Liza Koshy. The former couple, who both started out on Vine, got together in 2015, but broke up two years later due, in part, to hectic schedules. They officially announced their split six months later in an emotional video.