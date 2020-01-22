David Dobrik's Publicist Megan Is a PR Master and Barely in Her 20s

Before going to BU, she graduated from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. Because she graduated high school in 2013 and she has a December birthday, we estimate that her age is around 24 years old.

In high school, she was an honor student with a long list of extracurriculars. She took part in Modern Dance, Recycling Club, Model UN, Track and Field, Ballet, and even A capella. Is it any wonder how she made it to publicist standing so quickly? She's a seriously impressive overachiever.