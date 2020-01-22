We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
David Dobrik's Publicist Megan Is a PR Master and Barely in Her 20s

At this point, it's hard not to know who David Dobrik is. The former Vine star has become a sensation on Youtube and now TikTok as well. Over the years, fans have gotten to know many of his friends, celebrities or otherwise. One person pops up every now and again, but little is known about her. Just who is David's publicist, Megan Smith? Read on to find out more about the allusive publicity guru.

David Dobrik's publicist Megan works for Metro PR, which has a lot of big names as clients.

Metro PR manages a crazy number of celebrities, including Shay Mitchell, Dan Harmon, Amanda Seales, and Angela Kinsey. They also manage multiple YouTubers, including Hannah Hart, Joey Graceffa, Miranda Sings, and Rosanna Pansino.