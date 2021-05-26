Vlog Squad Member Teases Return of David Dobrik's Podcast Following Backlash

Popular YouTube star David Dobrik faced serious backlash in March 2021 after the content creator and his vlog squad were accused of misconduct, racism, and inappropriate behavior. Several former members of the social media group also came forward to allege that they were sometimes coerced into performing a stunt or skit for David's vlog that they did not fully agree to.

Additionally, sexual assault allegations were made against former vlog squad member Dom Zeglaitis (known as Durte Dom), which allegedly occurred while filming for David's channel.

Following the allegations made against the 24-year-old, David lost several sponsorships and thousands of subscribers. The YouTube personality decided that he would take a "hiatus" from filming content for his show and podcast. So, when is David coming back? Keep reading to find out more.