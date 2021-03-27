Was David Dobrik Fired From YouTube? Here's What Demonetization Really Means

Earlier in 2020, David explained he had stopped posting vlogs due to the coronavirus pandemic, mostly because they "couldn't film the stuff they wanted to do." After a first sexual assault allegation response video that was ill-received for a myriad of reasons, on Mar. 22, 2021, he put out a second, detailing the steps he would be taking to prevent such occurrences ever again.

In the second video, The Wrap summarizes David's apology, and he said he would be, "Taking a break from posting videos so that he can add 'infrastructure' to support his channel, including bringing in an HR employee who can help others 'communicate discomfort in a way that’s comfortable to them.'"

While David could potentially return to YouTube in the future, it sounds like fans of his shouldn't wait around for new videos anytime soon. He is, appropriately, taking time to revisit his personal brand policies and ensuring that he cannot cause further harm ever again.

While some fans think that his second video has been spurred by his demonetization, others have hopes that this is a chance to reform and genuinely apologize. We will see in the months to come what happens.