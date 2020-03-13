We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
dobrik-1584112972779.jpg
Source: Getty

Before Giving Cars out to His Friends, David Dobrik Got Started on Vine

By

It's only been recent that YouTube stars have crossed over into mega stardom, and much of that has to do with David Dobrik. The 23-year-old is known for his 4-minute-and-20-second videos that feature some scripted moments, crazy antics, and quick editing that encourages fans to keep clicking on the rest of his channel. 

David's tight-knit group of friends aka the Vlog Squad have also grown into huge brands themselves, with their own respective YouTube channels and merchandise.  