Former Vlog Squad Member Seth Francois Alleges He Was Sexually Assaulted in David Dobrik's Videos

Things are not looking good for David Dobrik's famous Vlog Squad right now. Former Vlog Squad member Big Nik recently came forward to talk about his experience being part of the online group, calling it "toxic" and like a "cult."

Other former members Joseth "Seth" Francois and Dom Zeglaitis also stepped back from the group in recent years. Dom and Seth said in 2019 that they were only taking a "leave of absence" from the group and were not kicked out.