Logan Paul Says His Floyd Mayweather Charizard Card Is Now Worth $1 Million

According to IGN, Paul discussed the value of the card in a press conference, and revealed it is a BGS 10 first-edition Charizard. "It's one of three in the world," he said. "It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It's my good luck charm. This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card."

The shiny Charizard card that Paul purchased for $150,000 did go up in value, according to Kotaku , and DAZN Boxing posted a short clip of Paul walking out with the piece of bling around his neck, which prompted tons of responses from a bunch of Twitter followers. One wrote, "Did Paul just flash a Charizard?" Another wrote, "Man thinks this [is] Pokémon Go or something."

"Does Mayweather get to keep the Charizard when he wins?" another person wrote.

Pokémon cards have shot up in value (yet again) and retailers are even curbing the number of boxes a single customer can purchase in one go. Seriously, try going into a Target and buying as many as you want (you can't).