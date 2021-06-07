Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Duked It out, but No Winner Was Declared

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Duked It out, but No Winner Was DeclaredBy Joseph Allen
Jun. 7 2021, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
When it was first announced that Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, one of the great boxers in recent memory, would be facing off in a boxing match, it sounded utterly absurd. Logan is best known as a vlogger, while Floyd is best known for making his opponents kiss the floor. Their fight finally happened on June 6, and many now want to know who emerged victorious.
Who won the Logan Paul versus Floyd Mayweather fight?
Logan and Floyd's fight was an exhibition match, which means that there were no judges and no official winner could be read unless one of the fighters knocked the other out. Over the course of eight three-minute rounds, though, both fighters remained on their feet, which means that there was no winner at the end of the fight between Logan and Floyd. The fight will not go on either boxers' official record.
The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and ahead of it, Logan's coach Milton Lacroix said that he would be going the whole way. That proved to be prophetic, although unofficial scoring did give Floyd the win in the bout.
ESPN scored the fight 78-74 in Floyd's favor, and he apparently landed 43 punches to Logan's 28. Of the 43 punches Floyd landed, 36 were power shots while Logan landed 21.
Floyd landed 17 body shots during the match, while Logan landed just one.
The fight featured wide disparities in both size and experience, with Logan coming in at 189.5 pounds to Floyd's 155, and Logan be much less experienced in battling elite fighters. These factors contributed to the Florida State Boxing Commission's decision not to officially sanction the fight, although it did provide a referee for the match.
Floyd was impressed with Logan's skill in the ring.
Although the fight was not official, Floyd did say that Logan surprised him somewhat with his skill in the ring. "He's better than I thought he was," Floyd said of the YouTuber. "... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy."
Logan was also proud of what he accomplished in the ring, saying that he had beaten the odds by going toe-to-toe with Floyd.
"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," Logan said after the fight. "The fact that I'm in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beat."
Although it was clear by the third round that Paul was going to be taking the bigger beating over the course of the night, he managed to stick with Floyd and keep the fight from escalating too rapidly.
Floyd said he 'had nothing to prove' prior to the fight.
Although Logan was undoubtedly entering the ring to prove his boxing credentials, Floyd said that the fight was all about putting on a good show for him. "When the money comes, we'll see who is the real winner," he said. "At the end of the day, I'm going into the Hall of Fame for boxing. I have nothing to prove."