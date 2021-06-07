Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Duked It out, but No Winner Was Declared

Logan and Floyd's fight was an exhibition match, which means that there were no judges and no official winner could be read unless one of the fighters knocked the other out. Over the course of eight three-minute rounds, though, both fighters remained on their feet, which means that there was no winner at the end of the fight between Logan and Floyd. The fight will not go on either boxers' official record.

The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and ahead of it, Logan's coach Milton Lacroix said that he would be going the whole way. That proved to be prophetic, although unofficial scoring did give Floyd the win in the bout.

ESPN scored the fight 78-74 in Floyd's favor, and he apparently landed 43 punches to Logan's 28. Of the 43 punches Floyd landed, 36 were power shots while Logan landed 21.