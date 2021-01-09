Twitter Users Call Out Trump Family’s Backstage “Viewing Party” Before Riot

As the world reacts to the deadly mob violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 7, some Twitter users are saying President Donald Trump and his family had a “ viewing party ” to watch his supporters storm Capitol Hill.

The “viewing party” claims stem from a video the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. apparently shared with followers on Wednesday. The video, however, does not appear on Donald Jr.’s Instagram account, as CNBC notes; and neither the White House nor the Trump Organization have responded to CNBC’s request for comment.

Donald Jr. showed off the celebratory mood backstage at the rally.

The video shows Donald Jr. with his father and his brother, Eric, watching video feeds of the crowd while backstage at the rally on Wednesday — along with other supporters, including Fox News alum Kimberly Guilfoyle and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — as the Laura Branigan song “Gloria” plays over loudspeakers in the background.

“Guys, getting ready to go out there,” a celebratory Donald Jr. says in the clip, which he apparently streamed live from a tented area behind the scenes. “I can’t believe the crowds I’ve seen out there. Literally a hundred thousand people. It’s all the way going to the Washington Monument.”

He went on: “Just awesome patriots who are sick of the bulls--t. So thank you all for that. It’s actually hard to believe. Unfortunately, there’s a road between the main crowd and the masses. Love to see them getting closer because it’d be pretty awesome, but this is pretty incredible.”

According to CNBC, Donald Jr. also wished Eric a happy birthday in the clip and called him “an old, old broken down man.” He referred to Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, as a “future senator,” referring to her interest in running for U.S. Senate.

