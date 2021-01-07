The Guy From the Capitol Riot With a Viking Hat and Face Paint Was Identified

So far, although it was reported that dozens of people were arrested in relation to the riot, according to NPR, many of them were due to curfew violations . After the attempted attack on the Capitol, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser initiated a 6 p.m. curfew, which many chose to ignore.

At this time, however, the FBI is still working to successfully identify those who were directly responsible for entering the Capitol and it appears that Angeli has not yet been arrested for his role.