Sources Say Melania Trump Has Been Planning White House Exit for Some Time

The 2016 election shocked America: many predicted that there was no way that Donald Trump, a real estate mogul with a questionable past of business ethics would be able to topple a career politician with a laundry list of professional governmental experience like Hillary Clinton - yet he did. After 4 years and a closely contested re-election campaign, the GOP lost its consecutive bid for a Trump-led White House to President Joe Biden.

Since the election was decided, tons of "Stop the Steal" campaigns had popped up over social media where individuals are either clamoring for recounts or insisting that election fraud occurred. Mainstream media outlets and even social media sites, like YouTube, have vowed to halt the publication of materials that suggest, without "evidence" that the election was indeed "rigged", as President Donald Trump tweeted.

Trump has yet to concede defeat in the election to Joe Biden, and there are still multitudes of people who are constantly contending that there was indeed some "tomfoolery" going on with voting, which is why Melania Trump is making headlines for reportedly planning her exit from the White House to enjoy a more private lifestyle.

Business Insider reported that "sources close to the first lady told the outlet that she'd been preparing her move to Trump's Mar-a-Lago house in Palm Beach, Florida and that "she just wants to go home." These reports come in tandem with other stories of Trump planning renovations to the Florida property, along with his plans to leave the White House on Biden's Inauguration day aboard Air Force One.

Sources also indicated that Trump plans on holding a rally in Florida at the time same of Biden's inauguration speech in a bid to pull viewers away from the President-Elect. It's been said that Melania has sent large shipments to both the Trump's New York and Florida properties and plans on leveraging her title as First Lady tenure into a career as a public figure.

History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project. pic.twitter.com/8NAjbYViS0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2020

There have been mentions of her plans to release a coffee table book focused on White House hospitality and that she would pursue her anti-bullying "Be Best" campaign, and CNN shared speculations that she may have inquired into special taxpayer funds that could be utilized for First Ladies making their exit from the White House to pursue other endeavors. There isn't such a fund, however.

There's also been a lot of speculation as to Melania Trump's discontent with being First Lady. Rumors that the Slovenian-Born model was having an affair with Henry "Hank" Siemers, the head of security at the Tiffany's jewelry store at Trump Tower. That, and her NY lifestyle was reportedly the reasoning behind Melania's disappointment with Trump's decision to run for President.

The @WhiteHouse Cross Hall & Grand Foyer overflow with love, joy, peace, hope & faith, revealing the most important gifts of the season. The scene reminds us of the many blessings in our own lives & how grateful we are to call this beautiful land our home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/YuGbxW9XPj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 6, 2020

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about Melania's plans to leave the White House, along with the rumors that she inquired about a budget specifically allocated for First Ladies to help with their transitions into post-Oval-Office life.

Melania leaving the White House.. pic.twitter.com/btqVScPW7S — Jack Hutton 🇺🇸 (@jackhutton) December 9, 2020

Trump news - live: Melania ‘focused on leaving White House’ as president vows ‘big’ election challenge



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/zwL8OijPz6 — The Independent (@Independent) December 9, 2020

There's even been rumors that Melania would be taking the White House china dining sets with them after exiting the building, too.

Ohhhh please.... the Tramp and her toy better be packing and leaving the China were is at... 6 weeks and out! — Ms.Bird 🇺🇸 (@Bird30731472) December 5, 2020