Melania Trump Became a U.S. Citizen After Marrying Donald Trump

Melania was in the United States on a visa in 1998, when she met millionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump at a party. The couple dated for over five years before their engagement in 2004.

During that time, Melania applied for permanent residency under the EB-1 program in 2000, citing her modeling work on runways and her spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2005, and Melania obtained her citizenship in 2006, around the same time the couple's son Barron Trump was born.