People Can't Get Over How Much Boris Johnson Looks Like Donald Trump

For starters they have both fathered a large number of children — five or more, that is. Johnson has flat-out refused to reveal how many children he has. However, he shares four confirmed children with hi ex-wife, Marina Wheeler — and reportedly one or two others. He's also expecting a baby with his partner, Carrie Symonds.

As for Trump? He has a total of five children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron — with three different women.