how-many-children-boris-johnson-1583099647550.jpg
Source: Leon Neal/Getty

How Many Children Does Boris Johnson Have? Another One Is on the Way

By

Boris Johnson officially took over as British prime minister this past summer — and to this day not a lot is known about his family. Sure, the public is aware that he has a partner who lives with him and that he's in the midst of a divorce. But considering recent news, people are likely wondering: How many children does Boris have?

Part of the reason there's so much mystery surrounding how many children Boris has is that he's flat-out refused to discuss them. During a radio interview in November 2019, he was even directly asked about his kids. "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election," he said at the time. "I'm not therefore going to comment on them."