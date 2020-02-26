We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Will Danielle Panabaker Get to Show off Her Baby Bump on 'The Flash'?

Is Caitlin Snow expecting a baby? Actress Danielle Panabaker announced that she’s pregnant with her and husband Hayes Robbins’ first child back in November, but it wasn’t clear at the time whether the 32-year-old’s bump would transition over to her character on The Flash.

When The CW series returned for the second half of its sixth season earlier this month, we got a definitive answer on the whole "is Killer Frost going to become a mom" thing.

Danielle Panabaker’s pregnancy is not being written into 'The Flash'.

The redheaded beauty, who’s due this spring, told fans late last year that she didn’t expect the show’s writers to incorporate her burgeoning belly into the plot. "I don't think Caitlin is going to have a baby. I think the intention is sort of to ignore my rapidly growing size," she explained to Entertainment Tonight