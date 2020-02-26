Will Danielle Panabaker Get to Show off Her Baby Bump on 'The Flash'?

Is Caitlin Snow expecting a baby? Actress Danielle Panabaker announced that she’s pregnant with her and husband Hayes Robbins’ first child back in November, but it wasn’t clear at the time whether the 32-year-old’s bump would transition over to her character on The Flash.

When The CW series returned for the second half of its sixth season earlier this month, we got a definitive answer on the whole "is Killer Frost going to become a mom" thing.