Will Season 9 of 'The Flash' Be the Superhero Show's Final Curtain Call?By Katherine Stinson
Mar. 9 2022, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
It's certainly been a while for fans of the hit CW series The Flash. We last left off with the titular hero (Barry Allen, aka the Flash, played by Grant Gustin) having to save the world from a time-changing, full-scale armageddon event.
That was in December 2021. Now after a long three-month wait, The Flash is finally returning tonight, March 9, 2022, with all new episodes for Season 8. So our next question is, will The Flash be returning for a ninth season? A tenth? We've got the details on the DC show for you.
Season 9 technically hasn't been confirmed, but...
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 9 of The Flash is "a lock to return ... but [the] end is near."
As of today, Wednesday, March 9, the CW has yet to officially confirm a ninth season of The Flash. However, the network might be waiting to officially announce the Season 9 renewal when Season 8 actually ends.
What we do know currently is that Grant Gustin recently signed with the talent agency ICM for representation, per a report from Deadline. Now, this doesn't necessarily signal that Grant is done playing the CW's speedy red-suited superhero, but Grant's ICM deal has resulted in speculation that he's looking for other projects to work on.
Does that mean The Flash is kaput? Not necessarily! But it is looking like Season 9 (if officially renewed) may be the show's last.
How many episodes are left in 'The Flash' Season 8?
Here's what we do know: Season 8 isn't over yet! The newest episode, Season 8, Episode 6, titled, "Impulsive Excessive Disorder," marks the first post-Armageddon arc episode of The Flash, Season 8.
Per a ScreenRant report, Season 8 will have 18 episodes total. That means, with Episode 6, we have 12 episodes left of prime superhero content!
New episodes of The Flash Season 8 will air Wednesday nights on the CW at 8 p.m. EST. If the series doesn't deviate from this schedule, that means the Season 8 finale of The Flash will air on June 1, 2022.
Wait, there's one detail about Grant Gustin!
Back in January 2022, Comic Years reported that Grant had allegedly (again, we emphasize that this has not been officially confirmed) signed a one-year contract to keep playing the Flash.
Although Grant's one-year CW contract is rumored, it would definitely make sense. If the "end is near" as THR reported for a potential Season 9, Grant signing a one-year contract, as opposed to a multi-year contract, would line up with that report.
At this point in the game, the Arrowverse timeline is crystal clear for Season 8 of The Flash. Stay tuned for updates about a potential ninth (and possibly final) season of The Flash.
Don't miss out on new episodes of The Flash, Wednesday nights on the CW at 8 p.m. EST.