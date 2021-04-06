Some Fans of 'The Flash' Claim Grant Gustin Might Be Leaving the Show — Is This True?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 6 2021, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Seismic changes have been taking place over at The Flash.
Actors like Jordan Fisher and Ennis Esmer joined the cast of the show only recently. On the other hand, some of the show's best-known stars, such as Grant Gustin, have been making headlines for other reasons.
In April 2020, Grant opened up about the challenges he had to face upon joining the show — and some fans have been worried about what the future may hold for him ever since. So, is Grant leaving The Flash?
Some 'The Flash' fans are convinced that Grant Gustin will soon be leaving the show.
Rumors about Grant's departure from the hit sci-fi series have been around for a few years now, but they became even more prevalent in the spring of 2020.
His appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum in April 2020 likely spurred the gossip mill into action. There, he not only revealed that his contract was up for renewal at the end of Season 6, he also mentioned having previously given some thought to leaving The Flash.
So, where is Grant now? What do his current plans entail?
It's likely that Grant signed a new contract after Season 6 of The Flash wrapped in 2020. He thought about leaving the show in previous years, but his circumstances might have changed since then.
Grant also spoke about the unprecedented challenges he had to face in the earliest stages of his now-seven-year-long run on The Flash during his appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.
As he revealed, he kept piling a heavy workload on himself, not realizing that his main responsibility as the lead actor was to deliver a strong portrayal of Barry, aka the titular Flash. As Grant told podcast host Michael Rosenbaum, he became increasingly tempted to leave after Season 2. However, he was locked into a contract at the time.
Grant has likely come to terms with the nature of the role over the years. According to some fans, he might have signed on for several seasons, which could indicate that he might feel more comfortable playing The Flash's character now.
Grant says he had projects fall through because of scheduling clashes.
In the interview, Grant also pointed toward a few sacrifices he had to make so that he could continue appearing in The Flash. Missing out on theater and filming opportunities quickly became a potent source of regret, Grant remarked.
"I'm very aware especially in certain moments of how lucky I am and how different things could have gone up until this point. There's plenty of things I that I feel like I've missed out on," Grant explained. "The past four hiatuses now, I've had a hiatus project that has fallen through because of The Flash. There's a lot of other opportunities out there that have [gone away] because of scheduling conflicts."
