Some Fans of 'The Flash' Claim Grant Gustin Might Be Leaving the Show — Is This True?

Seismic changes have been taking place over at The Flash.

Actors like Jordan Fisher and Ennis Esmer joined the cast of the show only recently. On the other hand, some of the show's best-known stars, such as Grant Gustin, have been making headlines for other reasons.

In April 2020, Grant opened up about the challenges he had to face upon joining the show — and some fans have been worried about what the future may hold for him ever since. So, is Grant leaving The Flash?