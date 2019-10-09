Will Nora West-Allen Return for Season 6 of 'The Flash'?

In the Oct. 8 Season 6 premiere of The Flash, the team continues to struggle as they cope with the loss of Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy). After saving Central City (for the millionth time), “Team Flash” also gets some extremely troubling news in the final moments of the episode. Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) arrives at STAR Labs to warn the group of the deadly battle ahead ... and lives will be lost.

Barry Allen aka the Flash (Grant Gustin) will die during the superhero crossover series Crisis on Infinite Earths. Seriously, do Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Barry ever get a break? Throughout the episode, Iris clings to the material things (her XS suit) that she has left of her future daughter Nora. So, what happened to Nora (Barry and Iris’ future daughter) on The Flash?

Source: The CW

What happened to Nora West-Allen on The Flash? Altering the timeline can have serious consequences. Barry and the rest of Team Flash learned that lesson the hard way after he went back in time to save his mom; therefore, creating a new reality, which they referred to as Flashpoint. In the Season 5 finale, the group destroyed Cicada’s dagger, which significantly altered the timeline.

"A new timeline is setting in," the Reverse-Flash aka Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) revealed as Nora’s hands begin to crack and glow bright blue. "A new timeline that you created when you destroyed the dagger.” Since the futuristic Reverse-Flash developed a relationship with Nora, he suggests she goes into the Negative Speed Force to avoid the changing timeline.

Source: The CW

However, after running in with her father, Nora quickly made the decision to leave the Negative Speed Force. “It's making me like Thawne, full of anger and hate. I don't want that to be my legacy," she said to her family and friends. "This is all on me. All of it. My mistake. And I'm not going to make another one. Sometimes all you can do is live with the consequences.”

So, since Barry is supposed to die in December 2019, what does that mean for Nora’s future? Are the West-Allen’s planning to speed up the timeline to ensure her survival? Showrunner Eric Wallace said during a recent press screening (via TV Guide) that fans should not expect a pregnancy storyline anytime soon.

Source: The CW

“Not this season," he said at the Season 6 screening. "But that doesn't mean a huge hint to Nora isn't coming this season." Additionally, viewers of The CW show should look for a major clue in the upcoming episode. “Comic book fans will be watching Episode 2, and they'll see a particular thing, and they'll go, 'Oh my god, I know what that means!'” Wallace said.