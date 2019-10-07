We'll Be Able to Stream 'All American' Season 2 on Netflix Very Soon

This is the best time to be an All American fan. According to the latest announcements, we'll be able to stream All American Season 2 on Netflix from March 2020 onwards. Don't have the willpower to wait for another half a year? That's understandable. Fortunately, The CW will air the second season of the popular football drama as well, and the Season 2 premiere will be broadcast on Monday Oct. 7.

What happened on the All American Season 1 finale? The Season 1 finale was bewildering at best. Jam-packed with drama, intrigue, and a handful of unexpected plot twists, "Championships" gave viewers a lot to process.

Source: Instagram Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs and co-stars on the shooting of season 2 of 'All American.'

First, there was the football game, during which the main character, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) injured his childhood best friend, Chris. Unable to live up to the pressure of having to play against his old football team, Spencer almost gave up on his long-held dreams and quit the sport all together. Almost.

Spencer was far from the only football player with larger-scale personal problems to tend to. After a half a year's worth of ardent work, Coach Baker (Taye Diggs) decided to hand in his resignation, moved in with his father, and removed himself from the community.

The coach failed spectacularly in his professional life, which he followed up by scoring some enormous faux-pas in his love life as well. With his affair with Spencer's mom, Grace, out in the open, there's little left the character would have been able to hold onto by the end of "Championships."

Source: Instagram Greta Oniegou, Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra and co-stars during the shooting of 'All American' season 2.

Meanwhile, Spencer's dad (Chad L. Coleman) made his unexpected return, only to attempt to convince his son to return to his old team and play for Crenshaw Heights from the next season onwards. He offered some considerable advantages as well, inviting Spencer to take some time out and finally escape from the ever-evolving chaos surrounding him in Beverly Hills.

What chaos? Take the love triangle between Layla (Greta Onieogou), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Asher (Cody Christian), and Spencer. The Season 1 finale left off before we'd have had the chance to figure out what would happen to them next.

What can we expect from the Season 2 premiere of All American on Netflix? Long story short: a lot of drama. With Coach Baker out of the picture, the football team is set to undergo some rapid changes. To add more confusion, it's uncertain whether Spencer would be around to witness this at all, having been offered the rare chance to return to Crenshaw Heights.