Viewers May Know Who Spencer's Dad Is on 'All American,' But Dillon Is a Different Story

Since All American first premiered in October 2018 on The CW, audiences have been trained to hate Spencer James’ dad, whoever he might be. Though the talented footballer long believed that his father — who abandoned the family when his kids were young — was a college linebacker coach, there’s been one shocking twist after another on the freshman series, often having to do with Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his younger brother Dillon’s (Jalyn Hall) parentage.

So, who is Spencer James’ father? Though the high schooler has come to view Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) as a second father, the Beverly Hills High employee is not related to the athlete, despite the revelation that he had a one-night stand with Spencer’s mom, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) — who also happens to be his former teenage sweetheart.

It’s confirmed that Corey James (Chad L. Coleman) is Spencer’s biological father, which is what the cornerback always assumed growing up.

Source: The CW

In the season’s later episodes, Spencer reconnects with his dad, who’s planning to take over as head football coach at his son’s old high school, South Crenshaw. He asks Spencer to consider leaving Beverly Hills High in order to play on his former team again. Despite Spencer’s relief that Coach Baker is not his father, it’s revealed that Dillon could be the result of Billy and Grace’s affair. Corey also admits that a big part of him leaving had to do with his wife’s betrayal and the possibility that his younger son isn’t actually his biological child.

Season 1 ends on a pretty big cliffhanger when Corey asks Grace if Dillon is Coach Baker’s kid. We’re hoping there’s a Season 2 so that viewers get some answers.

Will there be a Season 2 of All American? The CW has yet to renew All American for a second season, but network president Mark Pedowtiz previously stated that a decision about the drama’s future will be made in May.

"We are extremely proud of that show," Mark told reporters when discussing renewals in January. "We think the production quality and storytelling of that show are up there with Jane [the Virgin] and Crazy Ex [-Girlfriend]. At this point, this is nothing to do about the show." He continued, "We are going to sit down in May and figure out what our needs are at that moment. I am very positive about it. It'll be a conversation with the scheduling room, but it is a show that I am proud to support."

When pressed further, Mark admitted that he wants to see how All American performs on streaming platforms before committing to more episodes. "[The show] will make it up on Netflix around March 30 or March 31. We're going to be curious to see how it does with a round of streaming, and that'll help give us more determination," he shared. It certainly sounds like star Taye Diggs would like to continue with the series. "I’d never seen or been part of a project that ticked so many boxes," he told attendees at SCAD’s aTV fest in February. "There was the soap element, the athletic element, the youth element, and then all of the social issues that are so relevant today."

