Critics' Choice Awards Host Taye Diggs Is Single and Ready to Mingle

The Critics' Choice Awards has a quadruple threat in its 2021 host, Taye Diggs — and we say quadruple threat because, in addition to his acting, singing, and dancing talents, the Empire star is also really, really, ridiculously good looking. So we're sure folks of all genders tuning in will be wondering whether Taye is married — and if he's gay, straight, or bi.

However, the former Private Practice star was married for a long time to another Broadway star, Idina Menzel, who also voiced Elsa in Disney's Frozen. They met in 1995 performing together in Rent on Broadway. After a decade of marriage, they split in 2013 and finalized the divorce in 2014.

Is Taye Diggs dating anyone?

These days, Taye — who was more recently linked to former model Amanza Smith Brown — seems to be focused on career and being a dad for now. In fact, after he and Amanza parted ways in 2018, Walker told his dad he didn't want him to have a girlfriend for a while. "He said, 'I want you to myself,'" Taye told People. "And then he said, 'is that OK to say dad?' and I said, 'Yeah man! I want you to tell me anything! OK, I get that.'"

In an October 2020 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Amanza touched upon her five-year relationship with Taye. "Neither one of us was in the right place to date," she said. "He'd only been divorced like five months." Amanza added, "I was the first person he'd been with after her. If you're the first relationship someone has fresh out of a divorce, it's probably never going to work. We're better friends."

However, Taye prefers to be in a relationship. He told Page Six in October 2018, "I liked being coupled up. I want to be boo’d up at some point.” When the time comes, it seems like he may have some reservations about dating outside of his race, though.

"I don't know if I could ever mess with a white girl now," he said in an interview on the "Red Pill Podcast," because he feels a backlash from Black women when he does. That comment, naturally, didn't sit well with a lot of Black listeners.

As for whether Taye is open to dating men, you'll have to ask him, but the actor has given no indication he is gay or bisexual. So far, his public dating history includes only women. The speculation is probably rooted in stereotypes about male Broadway actors, plus the fact he once took over the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Around the time he was cast as the first Black man to play the transgender rock star, he joked with a TMZ reporter that he experimented with homosexuality drag, and even "male prostitution" in high school, stringing the paparazzo along for a while before chuckling and saying, "I'm kidding with you man." He did add that he's got a "flaming homosexuality" inside of him raring to get out, but don't we all?