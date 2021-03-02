Here's What the Original Cast of 'Rent' Is up to After 25 Seasons of Love

Taye Diggs played the one friend in the group who actually moved up financially, but he sold out his principles. Outside of being in the original cast of Rent, Taye went on to be just as successful as his character. He was in the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Chicago, and became a series regular on Private Practice and All American. It looks like he’s now hunkering down solo during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is writing a new children’s book about race called Why? A Conversation about Race.