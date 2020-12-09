Here's Your First Look at NBC's 'The Grinch Musical!'

The meanest, greenest show is in town for this Christmas. NBC is bringing The Grinch Musical! to the small screen in a magical two-hour live-action musical adaptation of the 1957 Dr. Seuss book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!.

This adaptation of the classic holiday tale of the Grinch who discovers the magic of Christmas will have a special airing on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

But after so many adaptations of the book in recent years, fans want to know more about the actors who will bring the titular role of the Grinch to life, as well as the rest of the citizens of Whoville.

So, who's in the cast of The Grinch Musical!?