Here's Your First Look at NBC's 'The Grinch Musical!'By Pippa Raga
Updated
The meanest, greenest show is in town for this Christmas. NBC is bringing The Grinch Musical! to the small screen in a magical two-hour live-action musical adaptation of the 1957 Dr. Seuss book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!.
This adaptation of the classic holiday tale of the Grinch who discovers the magic of Christmas will have a special airing on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.
But after so many adaptations of the book in recent years, fans want to know more about the actors who will bring the titular role of the Grinch to life, as well as the rest of the citizens of Whoville.
So, who's in the cast of The Grinch Musical!?
The Grinch
Under all that green makeup is actually someone you will recognize. The Grinch is played by Matthew Morrison, best known as high school teacher Will Schuester from FOX’s Glee. As fans of Mr. Schuester know, Glee wasn’t Matthew’s only musical credit. The actor led the Broadway production of Hairspray as teen heartthrob Link Larkin back in 2002 and a few years later, Matthew got a Tony nomination for his work on The Light in the Piazza as Fabrizio Naccarelli.
Since his time on Glee, Matthew’s been in a Broadway adaptation of Finding Neverland, had a memorable role on Grey’s Anatomy, and played a haunted camp staffer in American Horror Story: 1984.
He’s expressed how excited he is to take on the role of the Grinch, saying that he’s been training extensively and that he "took a lot from Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker, just going down those steps, like loose and [reveling in] abandon and just carefree and raw. I really felt like that was how the Grinch would dance.”
Don’t worry, the musical is family-friendly.
Old Max
This musical adaptation of Dr. Seuss's book does make some changes to the original. One of them is that the story is narrated by Max, who the audience see as an older adult dog, played by actor Denis O’Hare.
You know Dennis from his various Emmy-nominated roles in American Horror Story, as well smaller parts in Big Little Lies, This Is Us, The Good Wife, and as terrifying Russell Edgington in HBO’s True Blood.
Young Max
The younger version of Max the dog will be played by Booboo Stewart, who audiences may recognize as Seth from the Twilight movies, and as Warpath in X-Men: Days of Future Past.
Most recently, Booboo showed off his singing chops on Netflix’s comedy drama, Julie and the Phantoms.
Cindy-Lou Who
Newcomer Amelia Minto plays the important role of Cindy-Lou Who, the little girl who helps the Grinch discover the true meaning of Christmas. The young star will be making her small screen debut in her role as Cindy-Lou, but is also slated to appear as Little Wendy in an upcoming reimagining of the Peter Pan story titled The Lost Girls.
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! airs on NBC on Dec. 9, starting 8 p.m. ET.