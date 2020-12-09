Amelia Minto Is a Young Actress to Be on the Lookout For

Before Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, Amelia wasn’t in any other TV productions. With this being her first, it means a lot is on the line for her as an actress. But, judging by her theater experience, she’s more than likely up for the task. She will also play Little Wendy in the 2021 movie The Lost Girls , which plays on the Peter Pan origin.

Though Amelia, who is from the U.K., where the musical was filmed, hasn't had experience on TV, she told FabTV on YouTube that it wasn't too difficult of an adjustment.

"It’s such a joy and such a really good feeling," she said, of playing her character on camera. "You get a really good buzz from playing it. It's almost like you’re on stage, but it's being filmed … it's really cool."