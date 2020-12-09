Amelia Minto Is a Young Actress to Be on the Lookout For

Amelia Minto Is a Young Actress to Be on the Lookout ForBy Chrissy Bobic
There are some names and faces that go hand-in-hand with the holiday season. Like Santa Claus, of course, and Frosty the Snowman. Then there’s the Grinch himself, but there’s also his counterpart, Cindy-Lou Who. And in the NBC holiday special Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, she’s played by an up and coming actress, Amelia Minto. Because she’s so young, though, it’s hard not to wonder who she is, what else she has been in, and if she can fill the shoes of the iconic role.
So, who is Amelia Minto from 'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical'?
Before Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, Amelia wasn’t in any other TV productions. With this being her first, it means a lot is on the line for her as an actress. But, judging by her theater experience, she’s more than likely up for the task. She will also play Little Wendy in the 2021 movie The Lost Girls, which plays on the Peter Pan origin.
Though Amelia, who is from the U.K., where the musical was filmed, hasn't had experience on TV, she told FabTV on YouTube that it wasn't too difficult of an adjustment.
"It’s such a joy and such a really good feeling," she said, of playing her character on camera. "You get a really good buzz from playing it. It's almost like you’re on stage, but it's being filmed … it's really cool."
The rest of the 'Grinch Musical' cast on NBC is full of familiar faces.
Although Amelia is the newcomer of the cast, most of the other players in Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, are familiar faces. Or, at the very least, familiar voices. Former Glee star and Broadway performer Matthew Morrison plays the Grinch himself, which isn't exactly like Jim Carrey’s in the 2000 live action remake. Instead, it's something else entirely.
Matthew told TVInsider that, with his character, there is a "a sort of 1950s Elvis sensibility" and that he'd be "playing into the loneliness and isolation that the Grinch experiences." The cast also includes Booboo Stewart as Young Max, the Grinch’s trusty dog and companion, and Denis O'Hare as the voice of Old Max.
Is 'The Grinch' on Netflix? Where can you watch the other Grinches?
You don't have to watch the original Grinch movie or one of the remakes to appreciate the NBC musical, but it probably helps to bone up on the story. But, for all of us who enjoy streaming and binging like there’s no tomorrow, is The Grinch on Netflix? The 2000 live action How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available for streaming on Netflix right now.
The animated 2018 The Grinch movie, however, is no longer on the streaming platform. You can still rent it on YouTube or on Amazon Prime, though. The original Grinch movie is a little harder to find, unfortunately. But for now, you can enjoy the remakes from over the years and NBC’s own rendition of the musical, which airs Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.